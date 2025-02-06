Mantras for A Wish To Come True

Mantras help us to focus our mind, release our fears, and transform our lives. Chanting the following manthras will help you to achieve success, happiness, and inner peace.

Om Namah Shivaya – Mantra to Remove Negative Energies

Om Namah Shivaya mantra is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the most powerful mantra in Hinduism. Repeating this mantra over and over again leads to a transcendental mode or a state of pure concentration.

The meaning:

Om – The vibration that represents the creation of the universe.

Namah – It means to bow or show adoration.

Shivaya – It means the inner self.

Gayatri mantra

The Gayatri Mantra can be dated back to the Rig Veda. It is a universal prayer that is an expression of gratitude to the Sun God. Chant this mantra daily in the mornings as many times as you can to feel lightened in some way. This mantra illuminates the mind with clarity and guides people towards a deeper understanding of God and the ways of life.

Om Bhur Bhuvah Swaha, Tat-savitur Varenyam, Bhargo Devasya Dhimahi, Dhiyo Yonah Prachodayat.

The meaning:

“O Divine mother, our hearts are filled with darkness. Please make this darkness distant from us and promote illumination within us.”

Om Gan Ganapataye Namaha

Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the chanting of ‘Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha’ is said to remove all obstacles and hurdles from a person’s life. This Ganesh mantra also provides people with intellect and wisdom.

Om Hrim Shrim Lakshmi Bhyo Namaha

A mantra dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the provider of wealth, abundance, and prosperity, the chanting of ‘Om Hrim Shrim Lakshmi bhyo Namaha’ invites Lakshmi ji’s blessings to people who need her help. Through this mantra, people seek her blessings for material and spiritual riches. Om

Mahasaraswate Namaha

Goddess Saraswati is the mother God who provides people with intellect, wisdom, and knowledge.. ‘Om Mahasaraswate Namaha’ is a tribute to her, seeking her blessings for intellectual growth and creative expression. Chanting this mantra helps people especially students improve their learning abilities and concentration.

Om Hum Hanumate Namaha

A mantra dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the remover of evil and giver of strength, the ‘Om Hum Hanumate Namaha’ helps his devotee or the one who chants it receives his attributes. Qualities such as courage, strength, and pure devotion can be developed with the regular chanting of this mantra.