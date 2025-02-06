Srinagar shivers at -2°C as tourists enjoy snowy landscapes

Srinagar remains in the grip of winter as temperatures dropped to -2.0 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 14.0 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Despite the cold, tourists continue to visit the valley, drawn by its scenic winter landscapes. Mahesh, a tourist from Gurgaon, shared his excitement, stating that the atmosphere is pleasant, and visitors are enjoying their time. He mentioned his visit to Sonmarg, which was covered in snow and bustling with tourists, dispelling any concerns about unfavorable conditions in the region.

Apart from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district also witnessed fresh snowfall, particularly in higher altitudes. The region experienced significant snowfall on February 4 and 5, further lowering temperatures. Locals have bundled up against the chill, though some believe this winter has brought less snow than previous years. Nonetheless, they remain hopeful for more snowfall, which could attract additional tourists seeking to experience Kashmir’s winter charm.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh’s Manali in Kullu district has also transformed into a winter paradise following heavy snowfall. The fresh snow has made it a prime destination for tourists looking to experience the beauty of the mountains. IMD reported that Shimla recorded a temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius at 8:30 AM, reinforcing the ongoing winter conditions across northern India.