Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Thursday’s session in negative territory. The BSE Sensex shed as much as 213.12 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 78,058.16. The NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 92.95 points or 0.39 per cent at 23,603.35.

The market breadth remained positive with 1,952 stocks advancing against 1,790 declines on the BSE, while 162 stocks remained unchanged. The session saw 53 stocks hitting their 52-week highs, while 55 touched their 52-week lows. Additionally, 173 stocks hit the upper circuit limit, while 177 stocks hit the lower circuit.

30 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Trent, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, and Titan. Top gainers were Cipla, Adani Ports, Infosys, and Dr Reddy’s Labs.

Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 settled down by 1.26 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively. Sectoral indices on the NSE settled on a mixed note on Thursday.Nifty Auto, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Realty, and Financial Services indices incurred losses, extending up to 2.19 per cent. Whereas, Nifty Bank, IT, Pharma, Private Bank, and Healthcare indices managed to eke out gains of up to 0.64 per cent.