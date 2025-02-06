UGC issues showcause notices to 18 medical colleges over anti-ragging violations

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued showcause notices to 18 medical colleges across multiple states for failing to comply with anti-ragging regulations. The colleges, located in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, reportedly did not adhere to the mandatory provisions of the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009. According to UGC Secretary Manish Joshi, these institutions failed to collect anti-ragging undertakings from students and their guardians, a requirement aimed at curbing ragging in educational institutions.

The Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009, mandate that all students and their parents submit an anti-ragging undertaking at admission and at the beginning of each academic year to deter ragging incidents. Joshi emphasized that non-compliance with this rule jeopardizes student safety and violates UGC norms. The failure to collect these undertakings indicates negligence in ensuring a secure environment on campus, making corrective measures necessary.

The colleges have been given seven days from receiving the notice to submit a written explanation outlining the reasons for their non-compliance and the corrective steps they plan to take. Joshi warned that if the responses are unsatisfactory or if corrective action is not implemented promptly, the UGC will take further action under the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009. This may include penalties and additional enforcement measures to ensure adherence to anti-ragging guidelines.