Zomato rebrands as ‘Eternal’: CEO Deepinder Goyal shares reason behind name change

Zomato’s founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, announced that the company is rebranding as “Eternal.” The decision comes as the company marks a significant milestone by entering the BSE Sensex, 17 years after its inception. Goyal shared the news in a post on X, explaining that the name change reflects the company’s evolving business beyond just food delivery, particularly with the growing role of Blinkit in its operations.

In a letter filed with the BSE, Goyal revealed that “Eternal” was initially used internally to distinguish between the parent company and its brands, such as Zomato and Blinkit. He stated that now, with Blinkit becoming a key driver of growth, the time is right to publicly rename Zomato Ltd. to Eternal Ltd. However, he clarified that the Zomato brand and app will continue to operate under the same name, while the company itself will transition to its new identity.

Goyal described “Eternal” as a bold and powerful name, acknowledging that it comes with both a promise and a challenge. He emphasized that the rebranding is not just a name change but a statement of intent, symbolizing the company’s commitment to long-term growth and resilience. He expressed that the new identity serves as a reminder that their journey is far from over, and they must continuously evolve to achieve lasting success.