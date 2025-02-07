Commodity Market: Gold price stays at all-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at all-time high in Kerala. Gold is trading at Rs 63,440 per 8 gram and Rs 7930 per 1 gram. In the last three days, gold price gained by Rs 1800 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8669.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 270. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7948.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 250. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.02%, while over the last month, the change stands at -7.47%. The current price of silver in India is Rs 102500 per kg, reflecting an decrease ofRs 200 per kg.

In the global markets, gold prices steadied on Friday near record-high levels, and were headed to log their sixth successive weekly gain. Price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,859.59 per ounce. Gold has gained more than 2% so far this week. Bullion hit an all-time high at $2,882.16 earlier this week. U.S. gold futures added 0.3% to $2,884.20. Price of spot silver added 0.1% to $32.24 per ounce, platinum edged 0.2% higher to $987.38, and palladium was flat at $978.63. Both silver and platinum were seen rising this week, while palladium was headed for a weekly loss.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened marginally lower at Rs 84,512/10 gram, which is down by 0.07% or Rs 55. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 95,549/kg, down by 0.43% or Rs 416. In this week so far, the prices of gold have ended higher each day, gaining Rs 2,200/10g so far in the said period. Meanwhile, silver prices were also up by nearly Rs 2,300/kg.