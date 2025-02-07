Health sector gets Rs 10,431.73 cr; Karunya Scheme allotted Rs 3,967.3 cr

The Kerala state budget for 2025-26 has allocated Rs 10,431.73 crore to the health sector, reinforcing the state’s leadership in providing free medical treatment. Over the past three years, Kerala has spent Rs 38,128 crore on healthcare, making it a national leader in this domain. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring accessible treatment for all.

A significant portion of the health budget, Rs 3,967.3 crore, has been set aside for the Karunya Health Security Scheme, which provides up to Rs 5 lakh in annual treatment support to 42 lakh families. This allocation exceeds previous funding for the scheme. In the first phase of implementation for the 2025-26 fiscal year, Rs 700 crore will be disbursed to ensure the program’s smooth operation.

Additionally, the government aims to attract international students to Kerala by promoting the state as a medical education hub. To boost health tourism, Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for initiatives that will enhance Kerala’s reputation as a global healthcare destination.