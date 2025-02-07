Kerala Budget 2025: Land tax revised; 50% hike across all slabs

The Kerala state budget has introduced a significant revision in land tax, implementing a 50% increase across all slabs. The minimum tax rate, which was previously Rs 5 per are (2.47 cents), has been raised to Rs 7.50, while the highest slab has seen an increase from Rs 30 to Rs 45 per are. The government expects to generate an additional Rs 100 crore in revenue through this revision, which aims to bolster the state’s financial resources.

In panchayat areas, land measuring up to 8.1 ares will now be taxed at Rs 7.50 per are, while land exceeding this limit will see an annual tax hike from Rs 8 to Rs 12 per are. In municipal council areas, the tax for plots up to 2.43 ares has increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15 per are. For larger landholdings exceeding this threshold, the tax has risen from Rs 15 to Rs 22.50 per are.

For municipal corporations, the tax rate for land up to 1.62 ares has been raised from Rs 20 to Rs 30 per are. Meanwhile, land exceeding 1.62 ares will now be taxed at Rs 45 per are instead of Rs 30. These revisions mark a substantial restructuring of land tax rates, affecting property owners across rural and urban areas alike.