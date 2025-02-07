Know  Most Sexual Zodiac Signs, According to Astrology

People born in the following zodiac signs are considered to be best sex partners.

Leo: It is considered that people falling in Leo are best in bed. Leo is a fiery, passionate lover and loves to take charge in the bedroom. This sign is known to be a respectful partner and takes into mind the demands of their lovers. They are confident, glamourous, very sexually active and has a seducing charisma. They love sex and spending time with their partner. They love intense foreplay and aim at making their partner feel very special.

Scorpio: They are super dominant in bed. People in this sign love to experiment in bed. They tend to be dominant in love.

Gemini: They have a dual personality in bed. They bring out both their submissive and dominant side on bed. Geminis make sex interesting and fiery. They will even include sex toys to make their sex sessions memorable.

Pisces: They are very sensitive and emotionally responsive during sex. They will cradle their partner and make them feel comfortable. They are patient but right in the middle of sex, they can surprise their partner with variety sex moves.

Libra: Librans are great in bed. They are excellent at the art of give and take. They are incredibly gifted lovers. Libra knows how to fulfil even their partners wildest fantasies.