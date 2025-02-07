Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 200 crore, 4 arrested

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has exposed a drug syndicate and seized various banned substances worth about Rs 200 crore from Navi Mumbai. The NCB also arrested 4 persons in relation with this. The seized drugs included 11.540 kg of cocaine, 4.9 kg hybrid strain hydroponic weed, 200 packets (5.5 kg) of cannabis gummies.

This seizure was made on the leads developed during a recent previous seizure of 200 gms Cocaine in the month of January, 2025. The NCB said that some of the seized drugs had been sourced from the US through courier or small cargo services and human carriers.

The people involved in this syndicate only used pseudonyms to refer to one another during their conversations, the anti-drug agency revealed.