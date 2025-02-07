PM Modi to co-chair AI Summit, inaugurate Marseille Consulate during France visit on Feb 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-chair the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris on February 11 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The event, part of the Paris Peace Forum, will also feature key global leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance and China’s Vice Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang. The summit aims to promote ethical, sustainable, and inclusive AI development, with India expected to play a crucial role in shaping the global AI agenda. Additionally, PM Modi will engage with top French CEOs to explore collaboration opportunities across various sectors.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Macron in Marseille on February 12, further strengthening India-France ties. Both nations have been advancing cooperation in aerospace, defense, and civil nuclear energy, with potential announcements expected during the discussions. India is also set to open a new Consulate in Marseille, enhancing diplomatic, trade, and cultural relations between the two countries. This move reflects India’s commitment to deepening engagement with Southern France.

The AI Summit will bring together Heads of State, international organizations, business leaders, academics, and civil society representatives at the Grand Palais in Paris on February 10-11. The summit, as highlighted by Macron, is intended to foster global dialogue on AI. India’s participation underscores its growing focus on AI development, with External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirming that PM Modi accepted Macron’s invitation to attend. This high-level event is expected to shape future AI policies and international cooperation in emerging technologies.