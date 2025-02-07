Powerful earthquake hits Tonga Islands

Nukualofa: A powerful earthquake measuring 6:1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Tonga Islands on Friday. According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake was recorded at 2.27pm UAE Time.

Tongo is an island country in Polynesia, part of Oceania. The country has 171 islands – of which 45 are inhabited. The island nation is in the top 10 of most earthquake-prone countries in the world.In 2022, Tonga registered 421 earthquakes measuring magnitude 4 or stronger within 300 kilometers of the country.

Also Read: Know how to check PF balance online, withdraw money

Meanwhile, Greece has declared a state of emergency on Santorini after a series of earthquakes shook the popular tourist island this week and prompted more than 10,000 residents and workers to evacuate. Since Sunday, hundreds of near-constant tremors have been recorded in the sea between Santorini and the island of Amorgos, the strongest measuring a magnitude of 5.2 on Wednesday night.