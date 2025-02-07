Royal Enfield launches Shotgun 650 Icon Edition: Details

Mumbai: Royal Enfield has launched the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition. The limited-edition bike has been designed in collaboration with Icon Motorsport’s custom. Only 100 units will be available for customers. All of these units will be available for APAC, Europe, and the American market. The brand has allocated only 25 units for the Indian market. All of these will be sold at a starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The consumers who get the bike will also get an exclusive Slabtown Intercept Royal Enfield jack which has also been designed by Icon.

The bike has three-tone paint scheme complemented by retro race inspired graphics. Additionally, the mechanical parts have also been given special looks. For instance, the bike comes with golden-colored rims while the rear suspension is finished in blue. To go with the graphics, the floating seat gets a red colour.

Also Read: Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 200 crore, 4 arrested

It is powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin engine which has a 270-degree firing order. This unit is tuned to produce 47 hp of power and 51 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the rear wheel using a six-speed transmission.

The people interested in buying the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition in India will have to register via the RE app via others have to do so via the website of the brand. The registration process for the Indian market will initiate on February 6 while it will be available for purchase from February 12.