Weekly Panchang from February 7-13, 2025

Weekly Panchanga Insights: February 7–13, 2024

As we step into the month of Phalguna, the atmosphere is filled with the energy of fresh beginnings and growth. This week also marks the auspicious occasion of Magha Purnima, a significant day for spiritual rituals and prayers. Additionally, planetary movements bring notable shifts, with the Sun and Mercury transiting into Aquarius, enhancing communication, innovation, and social interactions. For those planning major life events, this week offers several auspicious muhuratas, making it an ideal time for weddings, housewarming ceremonies, property acquisitions, and vehicle purchases.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

Vedic astrology emphasizes the importance of timing, as performing tasks during favorable muhuratas enhances the chances of success. Here are the key auspicious muhuratas for this week:

Marriage Muhurat: February 7 (07:06 AM – 04:17 PM), February 12 (01:58 AM – 07:01 AM, February 13), February 13 (07:01 AM – 07:31 AM).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: February 7 (07:06 AM – February 8, 07:05 AM), February 8 (07:05 AM – 06:07 PM).

Property Purchase Muhurat: February 7 (06:40 PM – February 8, 07:05 AM), February 13 (07:01 AM – February 14, 07:00 AM).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: February 7 (07:06 AM – February 8, 07:05 AM), February 9 (07:25 PM – February 10, 07:03 AM), February 10 (07:03 AM – 06:57 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits

Planetary movements have a profound impact on personal and global events. This week’s key transits include:

Sun and Mars at 150° alignment: February 7, 02:08 PM

Mercury enters Dhanishtha Nakshatra: February 7, 06:37 PM

Mercury-Saturn semi-sextile: February 8, 03:25 AM

Sun-Mercury deep conjunction: February 9, 05:35 PM

Mars-Saturn deep trine: February 9, 06:37 PM

Mercury transits into Aquarius: February 11, 12:58 PM

Sun transits into Aquarius: February 12, 10:03 PM

Festivals and Special Days

Several religious and spiritual occasions fall within this week:

Jaya Ekadashi (February 8): Observed for spiritual growth and divine blessings. Fasting on this day is believed to bring health and prosperity.

Bhishma Dwadashi (February 9): A day dedicated to Bhishma from the Mahabharata, focusing on moral integrity and life principles.

Thai Pusam (February 11): A Tamil festival honoring Lord Murugan, marked by religious processions and sacred rituals.

Lalita Jayanti (February 12): Celebrating the divine manifestation of Goddess Lalita, invoking her blessings for success and protection.

Kumbha Sankranti (February 12): Signifies the Sun’s transition into Aquarius, promoting renewal and spiritual purification.

Magha Purnima (February 12): A sacred full moon day for spiritual cleansing, rituals, and donations.

Phalguna Begins (February 13): Marks the arrival of the Hindu lunar month, symbolizing renewal and new opportunities.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam Timings

Rahu Kaal is considered an inauspicious period when starting new ventures should be avoided. The unfavorable time slots this week are:

February 7: 11:13 AM – 12:35 PM

February 8: 09:50 AM – 11:13 AM

February 9: 04:44 PM – 06:07 PM

February 10: 08:26 AM – 09:49 AM

February 11: 03:22 PM – 04:45 PM

February 12: 12:35 PM – 01:59 PM

February 13: 01:59 PM – 03:23 PM

This week offers numerous auspicious moments, making it an ideal time for significant decisions and spiritual observances. Aligning with the cosmic energies can bring prosperity, success, and spiritual fulfillment.