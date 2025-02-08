Delhi Election 2025: PM Modi Hails BJP’s Win, Promises All-Round Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP’s landslide victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, calling it a “historic mandate” and expressing gratitude to the people for their trust in the party’s vision of development and governance. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi emphasized that the victory symbolized the triumph of good governance and progress. He assured Delhiites that the BJP would fulfill its commitments, vowing to enhance infrastructure, improve quality of life, and position Delhi as a key player in building a “Viksit Bharat.”

The BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 26 years was marked by a decisive win, securing 48 out of 70 seats, while the AAP, which had governed the capital for a decade, was reduced to just 22. Modi credited the relentless efforts of BJP workers for this success, praising their dedication and hard work. He also highlighted the party’s focus on corruption allegations against AAP, civic infrastructure issues, and poor governance, which played a crucial role in swaying voters. His sharp attacks, including the “Aap-da” jibe, resonated with the electorate and solidified BJP’s position as the preferred alternative.

With this victory, the BJP continues its winning streak, following recent triumphs in Haryana and Maharashtra. The formation of a “double-engine government” in Delhi is expected to lead to closer coordination between the central and state administrations. BJP leaders have pledged to prioritize housing, sanitation, pollution control, and water supply while ensuring corruption-free governance. Celebrations erupted at the BJP headquarters, with party workers waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Modi’s leadership, as the capital prepares for a new era under BJP rule.