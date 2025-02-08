IMD Issues Storm and Rain Alert for Select Regions

North and Northwest India are already experiencing the impact of a Western Disturbance, and another is set to arrive within the next 48 hours, extending its effects to East India by February 9 and 10. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness widespread light to moderate rain or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on February 6 and 7. Additionally, scattered rainfall is expected in the Northwest plains, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan, with a possibility of isolated hailstorms in West Uttar Pradesh. As the system moves eastward, states like West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and North Odisha will likely experience scattered rainfall on February 9 and 10.

In response to these conditions, the IMD has issued a yellow watch for several states, advising residents to stay alert. This advisory applies to Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on February 9 and extends to Jharkhand, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal on February 10. Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to dip by 2-4 degrees Celsius in most of Northwest India over the next two days, while East India is likely to see a rise of the same magnitude. Since the start of 2022, North, Northwest, and East India have received above-average rainfall, significantly exceeding long-term seasonal averages in several states.

Rainfall records show that Rajasthan has received 24.5 mm of rainfall, marking a 469% increase above normal levels. Similarly, Punjab recorded 120.2 mm (369% above normal), Haryana 77.7 mm (354%), Delhi 90.7 mm (427%), and Uttar Pradesh 49.7 mm (234%). The Western Himalayan Region has also witnessed excessive precipitation, with Jammu and Kashmir receiving 184.1 mm (62% above normal), Himachal Pradesh 212.6 mm (95% above normal), and Uttarakhand 138.8 mm (164% above normal). Eastern states have seen similar trends, with West Bengal recording 53.2 mm (207% above normal), Bihar 37.2 mm (210%), Jharkhand 49.6 mm (195%), and Sikkim 49.4 mm (101%).