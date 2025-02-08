List of world’s top stable economies released: Know India’s position

New Delhi: All know that the United States is the world’s largest economy and China is at second place. Germany is the third largest economy in the world and Japan is the fourth largest economy in the world. India is the fifth largest economy in the world.

However, their names do not appear in the list of the world’s top 10 most stable economies. This report is published by US News and World Report.

At the top of this list of world’s most stable economies is the UAE. Due to excellent investment policies and outstanding infrastructure, the UAE has achieved this status. Switzerland ranks second on the list of the world’s most stable economies.The banking and finance industry in Switzerland is strong. Additionally, its watches and chocolates are also famous worldwide.

Following Switzerland are Germany, Canada, Japan, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia. The US ranks 13th on this list, while the UK is 16th, China 19th, and France 20th.

South Korea is 23rd, Spain 25th, Italy 28th, Poland 30th, Russia 31st, and Turkey 44th. India is ranked 47th on this list. Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Iran, Bangladesh, and Ukraine are below India on this list.