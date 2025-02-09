Aero India 2025: India’s first woman Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh to lead Shakti formation

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, India’s first and only woman pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet, is set to lead the Shakti Formation at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru. The formation will feature one Rafale and two Sukhoi fighter jets, highlighting the growing role of women in combat aviation. The prestigious air show, organized by the Ministry of Defence, will take place at Yelahanka Air Force Station, bringing together aerospace leaders and defense experts from around the world.

In a significant display of joint military cooperation, Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, will participate in the Tejas formation, flanked by two aircraft. On Sunday, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi took part in a historic sortie in the indigenously developed Tejas fighter jet, underscoring the armed forces’ commitment to joint operations. The 45-minute flight marked a milestone in inter-service collaboration, reinforcing India’s push for self-reliance in defense technology.

Aero India 2025 continues its legacy as one of Asia’s premier aviation exhibitions, showcasing India’s advancements in aerospace and defense. In 2024, the Vice Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force flew together in the Tejas aircraft during Exercise Tarang Shakti, India’s first multinational air exercise. That event, held over Jodhpur, aimed at enhancing coordination with friendly foreign nations, demonstrating India’s evolving strategic capabilities. This year’s air show is expected to further solidify India’s position as a key player in global defense and aviation.