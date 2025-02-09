Atishi steps down as Delhi CM

Atishi resigned as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday following AAP’s defeat in the assembly elections. She submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at Raj Niwas. Atishi, who took over as CM in September last year after Arvind Kejriwal stepped down, was Delhi’s third woman chief minister after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

AAP suffered a major electoral setback, securing only 22 seats compared to its previous 62, while the BJP reclaimed power in Delhi after 27 years with a decisive victory. Despite the party’s loss, Atishi retained her Kalkaji seat, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes. Acknowledging AAP’s defeat, she pledged to continue her political fight against the BJP.

Her win in Kalkaji was one of the few bright spots for AAP, as top leaders like former CM Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lost their seats. BJP’s Parvesh Verma secured a major victory over Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Meanwhile, Congress, which aimed for a comeback, failed to win any seat in the elections.