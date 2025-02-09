Defence Ministry to boost LCA Mk1 production, in talks with GE for engines

The Defence Ministry has assured that the production of LCA Mk1 will be streamlined this year to enhance the Indian Air Force’s operational readiness. Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar stated at the Aero India curtain-raiser event that by 2025-26, the production line is expected to stabilize, allowing for the annual delivery of 16 to 24 LCA Mk1 jets. Efforts are also underway with General Electric (GE) to ensure a steady supply of GE 404 engines, addressing delays that have affected Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

In response to concerns over the IAF’s depleting fighter fleet, Kumar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, with development progressing as planned. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the rapid growth in India’s defence manufacturing sector, announcing that domestic production has surpassed ?1.27 lakh crore, with defence exports exceeding ?21,000 crore. He expects both figures to rise significantly by 2025-26. Aero India 2025, set to be the largest edition yet, will formally commence at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, featuring over 900 exhibitors from 90 countries.