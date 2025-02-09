Ham radio users detect suspicious Urdu, Arabic signals near India-Bangladesh border

Amateur Ham radio operators have detected suspicious late-night transmissions in coded Bengali, Urdu, and Arabic along the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Bengal over the past two months, raising security concerns. The signals, first noticed in December, were traced to areas such as Basirhat and Bongaon in North 24 Parganas, as well as the Sunderbans in South 24 Parganas. Alarmed by these unauthorized communications, the operators reported the matter to the Ministry of Communications, which then forwarded it to the International Monitoring Station (Radio) in Kolkata for further investigation. Authorities have since urged Ham radio users to remain vigilant and continue monitoring for similar signals.

According to Ambarish Nag Biswas, secretary of the West Bengal Radio Club, the transmissions were detected between 1 AM and 3 AM and exhibited unusual patterns. The unidentified operators did not respond when asked to identify themselves, violating standard Ham radio protocols. Security agencies have taken an interest in the case, with officials visiting Biswas to gather more details. A senior BSF official acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, noting that smugglers and extremist groups often exploit radio frequencies for covert communication, as they are harder to track than mobile networks. Previous incidents of suspicious transmissions, including one in 2002-03 that led to the arrest of six extremists using illegal radio stations, have further heightened concerns.

The issue has gained prominence amid rising tensions between India and Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August last year. The arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and ongoing attacks on minorities in Bangladesh have added to the strained relations. India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km border, with 2,217 km bordering West Bengal, much of which remains porous. Ham radio operators have historically played a crucial role in security monitoring, with past instances of detecting suspicious communications before communal unrest, such as the Basirhat clashes in 2017. Authorities continue to investigate the latest findings as security concerns mount along the border.