IAF, Army Chiefs Conduct Historic Joint Flight in Indigenous Tejas Fighter

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi made history by sharing the cockpit of the indigenous LCA Tejas fighter jet for a joint sortie. This unprecedented flight underscores India’s growing self-reliance in defense aviation and marks a significant milestone in military collaboration. The sortie, lasting 45 minutes, was the first instance of two service chiefs flying together in a domestically developed fighter jet, demonstrating confidence in the country’s defense manufacturing capabilities.

The historic flight took place just a day before the inauguration of the 15th edition of the Aero India Air Show, set to be held from February 10 to 14 in Bengaluru. The timing of the sortie highlights India’s advancements in military aviation and its emphasis on promoting indigenous defense technology on a global stage.