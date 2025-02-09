Manipur CM N Biren Singh resigns

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, submitting his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla after returning from New Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. His decision followed increasing dissent within the BJP’s Manipur unit, with several legislators demanding a leadership change. The situation escalated when only 20 out of 46 NDA MLAs attended a crucial party meeting, raising doubts about his support. Singh, accompanied by BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and state ministers, expressed gratitude in his resignation letter for the Centre’s assistance during his tenure, highlighting key issues such as border security, illegal immigration, and the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism.

Singh’s resignation comes just before the state Assembly’s Budget session, which is set to begin on Monday. It also follows the Congress party’s announcement of a no-confidence motion against his government, despite having only five MLAs in the Assembly. Congress was hoping to gain support from BJP rebels to reach the minimum requirement for the motion. BJP insiders suggested that Singh’s resignation was a strategic move to preempt any opposition challenge. Dissatisfaction within the party primarily stemmed from his handling of the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis, which has led to over 250 deaths and displaced around 60,000 people.

Singh had traveled to Delhi on Saturday after meeting NDA MLAs, reportedly to gauge his position within the party. While BJP sources claimed the discussions were about the upcoming Budget session, political observers believe Singh was assessing his standing before stepping down. His resignation signals a major political shift in Manipur, leaving the BJP with the task of selecting his successor and stabilizing the party amid internal rifts and ongoing ethnic tensions.