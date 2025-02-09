Over 1 lakh male infants in India born with hypospadias

A recent case of hypospadias was reported in Delhi, where a newborn boy delivered by Neelam, a Gurugram resident, was diagnosed with the condition. The infant’s parents were devastated upon learning about the anomaly, which affects the genitalia of male infants. They were referred to a pediatric surgeon, who confirmed the diagnosis and recommended urgent surgery to correct the issue.

Hypospadias is a congenital condition in which the urethral opening is located on the underside of the penis instead of its tip. This often results in an underdeveloped foreskin, giving the penis a hooded appearance. Studies indicate that one in every 200 male infants is born with this condition. Experts suggest that hormonal factors may play a role in its development. According to the Hypospadias Foundation, based on the 2011 Census, around one lakh boys in India are born with hypospadias annually.

Dr. Parbudh Goel, additional professor of pediatric surgery at AIIMS-Delhi, stated that surgery is the standard treatment for hypospadias unless the condition is very mild. The procedure involves relocating the urethral opening to its usual position, straightening the shaft, and ensuring normal urinary function. He recommended performing the surgery between six and 18 months of age. Treatment options include straightening the penile shaft, repositioning the urinary channel, placing the urethral opening at the tip, and reconstructing the foreskin.