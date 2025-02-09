Swati Maliwal Criticizes Atishi for Celebrating Despite AAP’s Delhi Defeat

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal criticized outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for celebrating her Kalkaji Assembly victory despite AAP’s overall defeat in the Delhi elections. Sharing a video of Atishi dancing with supporters, Maliwal called it a “shameless display,” questioning the celebration when key AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, lost their seats.

Atishi secured her Kalkaji seat after a tough contest, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,521 votes. While acknowledging AAP’s loss, she vowed to continue fighting against the BJP. Her win was a rare bright spot for the party, which suffered a major setback as BJP’s Parvesh Verma decisively defeated former CM Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

Following the results, Maliwal launched a scathing attack on AAP, hinting at divine retribution for wrongdoing against women—an apparent reference to her assault allegations against Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar. Despite her ongoing criticism of AAP, she has not left the party. The BJP secured a landslide victory, winning 47 seats and leading on one, ending AAP’s reign in Delhi after 27 years. Congress, once dominant in the capital, failed to win any seats for the third consecutive election.