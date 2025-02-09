UP breaks tourism records with over 65 crore visitors in 2024

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major tourism hub, preserving its historical, religious, and cultural heritage. In 2024, the state welcomed over 65 crore visitors, making it one of India’s top travel destinations. The Yogi government has actively promoted religious tourism, driving economic growth and job creation across the state.

Significant efforts have been made to enhance key spiritual sites like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. The construction of the Shri Ram Temple has dramatically increased footfall in Ayodhya, while the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project has improved facilities for devotees in Varanasi. Development initiatives in Mathura-Vrindavan are also boosting local businesses and employment. Infrastructure, transport, and security improvements continue to make these sites more accessible to pilgrims.

Beyond religious tourism, the state is investing in destinations like Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Kushinagar. The Swadesh Darshan-2 scheme is funding redevelopment in Naimisharanya, Prayagraj, and Mahoba. Additionally, the Union Budget 2025-26 prioritizes Buddhist heritage sites, benefiting locations like Kushinagar and Sarnath. The government is also supporting local artisans, handicraft industries, and women entrepreneurs, ensuring tourism growth translates into widespread economic prosperity.