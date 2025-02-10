7-10 Million Indians Require Palliative Care, Only 4% Have Access

A recent study by the Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR) reveals that 7-10 million Indians require palliative care each year, but fewer than 4% have access to it. The study highlights various challenges, including restrictive prescription policies for controlled pain medications like morphine and a lack of prioritization in policy frameworks. Despite the rising need for palliative care, limited availability of essential medicines is a major barrier to treatment.

The research, led by Disha Agrawal and Dr. Divya Shrinivas, evaluated India’s Essential Medicines Lists (EML) at both national and state levels to assess their adequacy for palliative care. The findings show that neither list meets the standards set by the International Association for Hospice and Palliative Care (IAHPC). The national EML, updated in 2022, includes only 15 of the 22 essential drugs recommended by the IAHPC, leaving critical medications for managing symptoms like pain, depression, and anxiety unavailable to many patients.

Dr. Parth Sharma, the corresponding author of the study, emphasized that the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer in India will likely lead to increased demand for palliative care. He noted that common over-the-counter painkillers like paracetamol and diclofenac often fail to alleviate the severe pain experienced by patients with life-limiting illnesses, making drugs like morphine essential for effective relief.