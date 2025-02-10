BJP’s Delhi victory sparks ‘Modi, Modi’ chants in Lok Sabha

Following its victory in the Delhi assembly elections, BJP members enthusiastically chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ in the Lok Sabha as proceedings commenced on Monday. The slogans echoed through the House for a brief period before Speaker Om Birla called for the start of Question Hour.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee were seen raising various issues amid the BJP’s celebrations. The saffron party’s win marks its return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats in the elections held on February 5.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which previously held a dominant position in Delhi, suffered a major setback, managing to win only 22 seats. The Congress, once a strong force in the capital, failed to secure even a single seat. The election outcome signals a significant political shift in Delhi’s governance.