CBI-led SIT Arrests Four in Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case

A special investigation team (SIT) led by the CBI has arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged adulteration of cow ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati’s famous laddu prasadam. The arrested individuals include Vipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy, Apoorva Chawda, CEO of Vaishnavi Dairy, and Raju Rajasekharan, Managing Director of AR Dairy. The arrests follow an investigation that uncovered serious violations in the ghee supply process for the laddu.

The investigation revealed that representatives of Vaishnavi Dairy manipulated the tendering process by submitting false documents and seals, claiming to source ghee from Bhole Baba Dairy. However, it was discovered that Bhole Baba Dairy did not have the capacity to supply the required large quantities of ghee. The irregularities were traced back to these dairies, leading to the arrests of the four individuals. Authorities found that the tender manipulation involved a number of fabricated records.

The investigation into the alleged use of animal fat in the Tirupati laddu prasadam gained further attention after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s September statement. He claimed that during the previous regime led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, animal fat had been used in making the laddus. Following the controversy, the Supreme Court ordered the formation of the five-member SIT in November last year to probe the matter, involving CBI officers, Andhra Pradesh Police, and FSSAI officials.