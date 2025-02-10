Central Public Sector Enterprises dividend receipts reach 91% of FY25 target

New Delhi: The Centre’s dividend receipts from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and other investments have reached Rs50,000 crore. This accounts for 91% of the annual target so far in the current financial year.

In the Union Budget presented on February 1, the government marginally revised its dividend receipt target for CPSEs to Rs 55,000 crore, down from the initial Rs 56,260 crore estimated in the Budget.

Top dividend payers to the government include Coal India (Rs 8,073 crore), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (Rs 6,298 crore), Indian Oil Corporation (Rs 5,091 crore) and Telecommunications Consultants India (Rs 3,762 crore).

Higher dividend receipts from CPSEs and the RBI have helped cushion the fiscal deficit in recent years. Notably, the RBI’s record dividend payout of Rs 2.11 trillion, far exceeding the Budget estimate of Rs 80,000–90,000 crore, has enabled the government to revise the FY25 fiscal deficit target to 4.8% of GDP, down from the earlier estimate of 4.9%.

For FY26, the Centre has pegged total dividend receipts at Rs 69,000 crore, based on expectations of benign crude oil and global commodity prices. As against the budget estimate of ?50,000 crore, the dividends from CPSEs and other residual stakes in other firms had fetched the Centre Rs 63,749 crore in FY24, the highest-ever dividend collection in a financial year.