INDI Alliance stays united, plans strategy for LS polls: Rajiv Shukla

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla reaffirmed that the INDIA alliance remains united and will strategize collectively for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, regardless of AAP’s recent defeat in the Delhi assembly polls. He emphasized that while state units have the autonomy to make independent decisions for local elections, the alliance will collaborate for national-level polls. Despite varied strategies at the state level, Shukla insisted that the opposition bloc remains intact and committed to its larger goals.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury blamed AAP’s electoral loss on its “ego,” asserting that Congress contested independently to rebuild its presence in Delhi. She reiterated that the INDIA alliance is crucial for national interests and protecting the Constitution. Stressing the importance of maintaining the coalition, she stated that Congress continues to respect and support its partners while also working on its own revival.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had campaigned for AAP, acknowledged the BJP’s landslide victory in Delhi and described electoral defeats as learning experiences. He expressed optimism that the INDIA alliance would emerge stronger in the future. AAP suffered a dramatic setback, securing only 22 seats compared to 62 in 2020, while the BJP secured a historic win with 48 seats, reclaiming power in the capital after 27 years.