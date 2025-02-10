Police bust terror module, 3 arrested with AK-47, pistols

Amritsar: The Punjab Police on Monday busted a terror module after an encounter in Amritsar. Police arrested three suspected terrorists. Reportedly two policemen have also been injured in the encounter and have been hospitalised.

The arrested suspects were planning to carry out terrorist activities. The police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them and are interrogating the three accused to unravel the conspiracies.

‘Police Commissionerate Amritsar has achieved huge success. We have busted a terror module and arrested three people. We are investigating their arms and ammunition and how they reached them. We are also deeply investigating the entire network of finances, suppliers, and drones… I congratulate my team for successfully carrying out the operation. One of the accused tried to fire at our ASI when he was being brought here. Our team retaliated resulting in injuries to Lovepreet and Buta Singh, ‘said Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar .

The three accused have been identified as Lovepreet, Karandeep and Buta Singh, all residents of Amritsar Rural. Among the weapons recovered were one AK-47, a few rounds, a pistol of 0.3 bore and one of 0.32 bore with cartridges.