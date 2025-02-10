President Droupadi Murmu to take Sangam dip, pray at Akshayavat on Feb 10

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Prayagraj on Monday, where she will take a ceremonial holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, following in the footsteps of India’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. Her visit, lasting over eight hours, will immerse her in the spiritual essence of the Mahakumbh. She will also offer prayers at the revered Akshayavat tree, believed to symbolize immortality in Sanatan Dharma, and the Bade Hanuman Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany her during these rituals.

In addition to her religious observances, President Murmu will explore the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center, which integrates technology with faith. This initiative, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision, offers devotees a high-tech glimpse into the Mahakumbh’s grandeur through advanced digital tools. The center enhances the accessibility of the event for pilgrims worldwide, ensuring a deeper understanding of its spiritual and cultural significance.

With heightened security measures in place, President Murmu’s visit is expected to be a historic and spiritually significant event for Prayagraj. Her presence will further reinforce the deep-rooted cultural and religious traditions associated with the Mahakumbh, inspiring devotees across the nation. She will depart for New Delhi in the evening, marking the conclusion of a momentous day of faith and heritage.