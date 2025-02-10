Security forces raid militant hideout in Manipur, arrest seven

Security forces have dismantled a hideout belonging to the outlawed National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) in Imphal East district and arrested seven militants, police reported on Monday. The operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the group’s activities in the area.

The raid was conducted on Sunday in Tellou Makha Leikai, where security personnel apprehended the militants and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition. Among the seized items were an A1 assault rifle with a magazine and 15 cartridges, an AK-47 rifle with a magazine and 13 cartridges, two INSAS rifles with magazines and 12 cartridges, and two self-loading rifles with magazines and 30 cartridges.

Additionally, security forces confiscated five bulletproof jackets and other equipment from the hideout. Authorities believe this seizure has dealt a significant blow to the NRFM’s operations in the region. Investigations are underway to trace further links and activities of the arrested militants.