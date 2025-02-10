This Asian airline named world’s best for 2025: Details

Seoul: Korean Air has been named the ‘World’s Best Airline For 2025’. The national air carrier of South Korea beat last year’s winner, Qatar Airways. Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency, AirlineRatings.com revealed this. The rating was determined based on feedback from travellers, expert editor reviews, overall product choice and consistency for passengers, innovation, and forward fleet orders.

Korean Air’s emphasis on passenger comfort, especially in Economy Class, earned it the top spot. Korean airline maintained industry-leading seat pitches of 33–34 inches on wide-body aircraft. It refused to reduce seat capacity, guaranteeing a more comfortable journey.

‘While many airlines have added a 10th seat per row on 777 aircraft and reduced seat pitch in the economy to 31 to 32 inches (down from the previous 32 to 33 inches), Korean Air has chosen not to follow this trend,’ AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Petersen said.

Also Read: Sri Lankan Navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen

Air New Zealand was ranked third while Cathay Pacific secured the fourth spot. The top 25 airlines fulfil a set of criteria, including offering a full range of services and having economy seats with a minimum pitch of 31 inches.

Here are the top 25 Full Service Airlines for 2025:

1. Korean Air

2. Qatar

3. Air New Zealand

4. Cathay Pacific

5. Singapore Airlines

6. Emirates

7. Japan Airlines

8. Qantas

9. Etihad

10. Turkish Airlines

11. EVA Air

12. Fiji Airways

13. Virgin Atlantic

14. ANA

15. Aero Mexico

16. Air Caraibes

17. Thai Airways

18. Starlux

19. Vietnam Airlines

20. Sri Lankan Airlines

21. Air France

22. KLM (note the airline are trialling a Hybrid model on some routes)

23. Air Calin

24. Air Mauritius

25. Garuda Indonesia