Valentine’s Week 2025: Know How Kissing Benefits Your Health

Every year people across the globe celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day or lovers day. Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Lovers across the globe celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Not only Valentine’s Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14. Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day and ends with valentine’s Day. The week comprises of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day.

‘Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbade the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best,’ says Britannica.

As per experts, kiss has several health benefits. So, take a look at a few health benefits of kissing.

Manages stress and anxiety: Kiss reduces cortisol level in the body. Reduced cortisol level enhances your feelings of self-worth, resulting in the declination of stress levels.Reduced cortisol level also reduces anxiety.

Reduces blood pressure: Kissing reduces blood pressure. Your heart rate increases when you kiss a person, causing your blood vessels to dilate.

Boosts happy hormones: Kissing increases level of happy hormones like oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin in the body. When you kiss, your brain releases a cocktail of chemicals that make you feel euphoric.

Relieves cramps: These dilated muscles and increased blood flow can help in relieving the cramps during periods.

Burns calories: Several experts have claimed that passionate kissing can burn 2 to 26 calories a minute.