Valentine’s Week 2025: Know how to be a good kisser

Every year people across the globe celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day or lovers day. Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Lovers across the globe celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Not only Valentine’s Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14. Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day and ends with valentine’s Day. The week comprises of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day.

‘Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbade the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best,’ says Britannica.

Tips to become a great kisser:

Also Read: Should You Wash Your Face in the Morning?

Make sure your lips are kiss-ready: Use a small amount of lipstick or lip moisturiser before having kiss. You could also use a lip exfoliant. It will help slough off any dry skin on your lips and prepare them to be soft and smooth.

Get rid of bad breath: Before having a kiss make sure that your breath is good. Paying attention to your breath is essential when it comes to kissing. Practice good dental hygiene, such as brushing your teeth, flossing, and using mouthwash. Take a mint before you kiss your partner.

Ask for consent: Always ask for consent before having a kiss.

Understand body language: Physical cues, such as moving closer or pulling away, can reveal more about what your partner likes and dislikes. The best kiss is one in which both partners have their consent.

Make eye contact: Make eye contact while kissing. Do not be afraid to peek at your partner in between kissing.