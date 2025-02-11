Captain among two army soldiers martyred in IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Two Army personnel including a captain who were on patrolling duty, were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Another soldier sufferd injuries and his condition is ‘out of danger’,.

The incident took place near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector. The explosives were believed to have been planted by terrorists. The troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in the Bhattal area at around 3:50 pm.

Also Read: Union government bans export of raw human hair

The injured personnel were rushed to a hospital where two of them, including a captain, succumbed to their injuries. The Jammu-based White Knight Corps unit of the Army saluted the supreme sacrifice of the two soldiers.