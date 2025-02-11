Valentine’s Week 2025: Know all about ‘Anti-Valentine’s Week’

very year people across the globe celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day or lovers day. Not only Valentine’s Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.Valentine’s Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14. Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day and ends with valentine’s Day. The week comprises of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day.

After Valentine’s Day (February 14), people celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Week from February 15. The days are called Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day. It begins with Slap Day on February 15 and ends with Breakup Day on February 21.

Slap Day – February 15: Slap Day is the first day of Anti-Valentine’s Week, and it falls a day after Valentine’s Day (February 14). It is celebrated on February 15. This day is for people who want to slap their exes who cheated on them, caused them heartbreak or misbehaved with them. On this day, people slap all the residual feelings you have for their exes and move forward in life.

Kick Day – February 16: Kick Day falls on February 16, and it is the second day of Anti-Valentine’s Week. On this day, get ready to kick away all the negativity left in your life by your ex. Kick away all the gifts or memories you have from them too.

Perfume Day – February 17: Perfume Day is the third day of Anti-Valentine’s Day. It falls on February 17. On this day, one should buy a perfume that one had been eyeing for a long time. This day is about treating yourself well while feeling good about it.

Flirt Day – February 18: The fourth day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is Flirt Day, and it falls on February 18. If you want to ask someone out, try your luck by talking to that longtime crush, or have a good time with your beau.

Confession Day – February 19: Confession Day falls on February 19. It is the fifth day of Anti-Valentine’s Week. It is a perfect opportunity to open up to your crush and tell them how you feel. Confess to your mistakes from the past and say sorry.

Missing Day – February 20: Missing Day is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine’s Week, and it falls on February 20. It is always a good day to tell someone you love that you miss them.

Breakup Day – February 21: The Anti-Valentine’s Week ends with Breakup Day, which falls on February 21. If you are tired of being in a toxic relationship or with someone you have lost the spark, Breakup Day is the right opportunity to choose freedom.