J-K: Two soldiers die in IED blast near LoC, villagers mourn

Two Indian soldiers, including Naik Mukesh from Kamila village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district and Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, lost their lives in a suspected IED blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector. The explosion occurred during a fence patrol operation in the Laleali area on Tuesday, according to the Army’s White Knight Corps. Mukesh’s village is mourning his loss, with family and neighbors remembering his dedication to the nation. His younger brother also serves in the Army, adding to the family’s deep ties to the armed forces.

Mukhtar Singh, the Sarpanch of Kamila village, expressed grief over Mukesh’s death, calling it a significant loss for the nation. He recalled how Mukesh would play with children during his time home on leave and mentioned that even Mukesh’s unit recognized the gravity of his passing. Singh urged the government to take strict action against those responsible and called for justice from the Governor and the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta condemned the attack, blaming terrorists from across the border for orchestrating the blast. He claimed that Pakistan was frustrated by the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir and continued to carry out such attacks in response. Gupta emphasized that the Indian Army remains vigilant, ensuring stability along the border despite these acts of aggression.