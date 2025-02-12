PM Modi Arrives in Marseille, Pays Tribute to Savarkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Marseille, France, and paid tribute to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, recalling his attempted escape from British custody at the city’s port in 1910. Modi acknowledged the bravery of Savarkar, who had tried to flee from a British ship and swim ashore before being captured by French authorities and returned to British custody, leading to his life imprisonment in the Andaman Cellular Jail. The prime minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Marseille and French activists of that era who opposed his extradition. Upon his arrival, Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora.

Modi, accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, is in Marseille for several key engagements, including the inauguration of the new Consulate General of India. He emphasized that this initiative would strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations. The visit also includes a solemn tribute to Indian soldiers who fought and died in the First and Second World Wars, with the leaders expected to visit the Mazargues War Cemetery. Modi highlighted the historical significance of Marseille in India’s freedom struggle and its continued importance in Indo-French relations.

As part of his visit, Modi and Macron have a packed agenda, including a tour of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a major international nuclear fusion research initiative. Earlier, the two leaders addressed the AI Action Summit and the 14th India-France CEOs Forum, focusing on deepening economic and technological cooperation. The visit underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and France, with discussions spanning defense, energy, and scientific collaboration.