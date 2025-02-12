Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended Wednesday’s choppy session lower. The BSE Sensex settled at 76,171.08, down 122.52 points or 0.16 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 ended down 26.55 points or 0.12 per cent at 23,045.25.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,309 against 2,621 stocks that declined, and 112 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,042. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 43, and those that hit a 52-week low was 713. A total of 126 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 382 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Bajaj FinServ, SBI Life, Tata Steel, HDFC Life, and Sriram Finance. Top laggards included Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Bharat Electronics, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Power Grid Corporation of India.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with losses of 0.26 per cent each.

Sectoral indices on the NSE ended on a mixed note, with banking, financial services, and metal indices ending higher by up to 0.84 per cent. The Nifty Realty index was the top laggard, settling down by 2.74 per cent. Among others, the Nifty IT, Auto, FMCG, Pharma, and Healthcare indices ended down by up to 1.14 per cent.