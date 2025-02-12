This Indian airport to suspend flight operation between 10 am-6 pm from March 1: Details

Lucknow: Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Lucknow will suspend flight operations between 10 am and 6 pm from March 1 to July 15. The decision was taken by the Airport Authorities due to the recarpeting of runway 09/27. Airlines will adjust schedules, operating flights before 10 AM and after 6 PM to minimise disruptions.

The existing runway, last recarpeted in 2018, is undergoing upgrades to enhance texture, friction, strength, and operational efficiency. The 2,744-meter-long, 45-meter-wide runway, with 7.5-meter shoulders on each side, will be resurfaced to meet regulatory standards. The project will cover 1.80 lakh square meters, including taxiways.

The airline operators have changed flight schedules. Refunds will be issued for tickets of 20,000 passengers.