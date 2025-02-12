Tirupati Laddu Scam: SIT Arrests 4; CBI Uncovers E-Tendering Lapses

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arrested four individuals in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in the sacred Tirumala Srivari Laddu. The investigation, initiated on Supreme Court orders, uncovered serious lapses in the e-tendering process of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The remand report confirmed adulteration in the supplied ghee, implicating AR Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, and Bhole Baba Dairy. Those arrested include Bipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy CEO Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda, and AR Dairy MD Raju Rajasekharan.

According to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the accused were interrogated in Tirupati for three days but remained uncooperative despite strong evidence. The investigation revealed alarming claims that animal carcass residues were found in the ghee, triggering outrage among devotees. AR Dairy, a TTD contractor, has been found guilty of multiple irregularities. In response, CBI Joint Director Viresh Prabhu has been stationed in Tirupati to oversee the ongoing probe.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Lanka Dinakar confirmed that all arrested individuals will soon be presented in court as investigations continue into the alleged adulteration of the temple’s Prasadam. TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy emphasized that more individuals could be implicated as further evidence emerges. He assured that those responsible would face strict punishment, and authorities are committed to uncovering the full extent of the scandal.