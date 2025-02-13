Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw: 4 expats win Dh370,000

Abu Dhabi: 4 expats from India and Bangladesh won a combined Dh370,000 in Big Win Contest in the Series 271 Big Ticket Draw. Indian expat Sandeep Thazhayil won Dh60,000 along with 15 of his friends. He has been living without his family in the UAE for the past 10 years. Now, after winning in the latest, the 33-year-old plans to bring his wife and daughter to Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi expat Tapan Das Kala Bashi Das, won Dh100,000. Das, a 30-year-old barber, who has been living in the UAE for the past six years, now plans to start his own business.

Sharafudheen Sharaf, a 36-year-old private driver from Kerala, won Dh60,000. Sharaf has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past five years and he regularly purchases Big Ticket entries and shared his winning ticket with a group of 15 people.

Allwyn Michael, an Indian an Indian expat living in Qatar, won Dh150,000 after purchasing his winning ticket online — ticket number 271-073786.

This February, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with a staggering Dh20 million grand prize. In addition to the grand prize, every week, two lucky winners will have the opportunity to win Dh250,000 in weekly e-draws.