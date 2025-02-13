Maha Kumbh 2025: ISKCON’s Srila Prabhupada honored as ‘Vishwaguru’ by Akhara Parishad

A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder and acharya of ISKCON and the Worldwide Hare Krishna Movement, was conferred the prestigious title of ‘Vishwa Guru’ by the Akhila Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) during the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday. This marks the first time the title has been awarded to any spiritual personality. The event was attended by prominent religious leaders, including ABAP president Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara, and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avadhoot Arun Giri of Awahan Akhara, along with several other mahamandaleshwars from various akharas.

The ceremony featured an abhishek, pushpa vrishti (flower showering), a grand aarti, and the offering of sacred paraphernalia to Srila Prabhupada’s deity, accompanied by Vedic chants. ISKCON leaders Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman and mentor of the global Hare Krishna movement, and Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice-chairman, were also present. Expressing gratitude, Madhu Pandit Dasa stated that it was a moment of immense joy for the entire ISKCON community to witness Srila Prabhupada receiving the title of ‘Vishwa Guru’ on the auspicious occasion of Sri Nityananda Trayodashi during Maha Kumbh.

Spiritual leaders emphasized Srila Prabhupada’s unparalleled contribution to spreading Sanatana Dharma globally. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri remarked that only a personality like Srila Prabhupada, sent by Lord Krishna himself, could have taken the Sanatan tradition to every household. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avadhoot Arun Giri further acknowledged his efforts in propagating Sanatana Dharma at a time when India faced various challenges, solidifying his legacy as a global spiritual leader.