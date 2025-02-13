PM Modi reaches Washington DC for talks with President Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC for a two-day visit to engage in high-level talks with President Donald Trump. The visit comes amid growing concerns over the US administration’s “America First” trade policies and its stance on immigration. Upon arrival, Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian-American community despite harsh weather. He expressed optimism about strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and looked forward to discussions on key areas such as trade, investment, energy, and defense. The meeting marks the first bilateral talks between Modi and Trump since the latter began his second term.

A major focus of the discussions is expected to be trade relations, especially in light of Trump’s recent tariff policies, including a 25% duty on global steel and aluminum imports, which could impact Indian exporters. Modi is likely to explore ways to prevent any punitive trade actions against India while considering tariff reductions in certain sectors in exchange for concessions from the US. Additionally, the leaders may deliberate on Indo-Pacific security, the Ukraine crisis, and developments in West Asia. The conversation is also expected to touch upon civil nuclear cooperation, with India considering amendments to its nuclear liability law to facilitate closer collaboration with the US in small modular reactors (SMRs).

Modi’s visit follows his participation in the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in France alongside President Emmanuel Macron. His trip to the US also comes days after the Trump administration deported 104 Indians, raising diplomatic concerns in India. The leaders are expected to address broader geopolitical issues, including military procurement and energy partnerships. As the fourth foreign leader hosted by Trump in his second term, Modi’s visit underscores the growing importance of US-India ties in global politics.