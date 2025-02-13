Simple Energy introduces One Gen 1.5 electric scooter: Details

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up Simple Energy has updated its Simple One electric scooter with the introduction of the Gen 1.5 version. The electric scooter is offered at Rs 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

While Gen 1 of the Simple One had a certified range (IDC) of 212km, Gen 1.5 boasts a range of 248km on a single full charge, making it India’s longest-range electric two-wheeler. Gen 1.5 has multiple software improvements, such as app integration, navigation, updated ride modes, park assist, OTA updates, regenerative braking, trip history and statistics, customisable dash themes, find my vehicle feature, auto-brightness, and tones/sound. It also has features like rapid brake, tyre pressure monitoring system and USB charging port.

The Simple One Gen 1.5 is now available at Simple Energy dealerships. Also, Simple One Gen 1 owners can upgrade via software updates. The price of Rs 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) for the Simple One Gen 1.5 is along with a 750W charger.

The electric scooter can accelerate from 0-40kmph in 2.77 seconds. It gets a park assist feature now, with both forward and reverse movements. The under-seat storage of over 30 litres is claimed to be the best-in-class.

Simple Energy now has 10 stores across Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, and Kochi. It plans to expand across 23 states with 150 new stores and 200 service centres by FY26.