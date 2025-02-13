Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices gave up early gains and ended Thursday’s trading session on a flat note. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 76,138.97, down 32.11 points or 0.04 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 ended down 13.85 points or 0.06 per cent at 23,031.40.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,916 against 1,980 stocks that declined, and 136 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,032. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 51, and those that hit a 52-week low was 211. A total of 157 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 287 in the lower circuit.

27 out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro. Top gainers were Sun Pharma, Bajaj FinServ, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, and Cipla.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100index was higher by 0.25 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap100 index ended down 0.37 per cent.

Sectoral indices settled in a mixed manner, with Nifty financial services, pharma, metal, healthcare, private banks, and realty indices settling with gains of up to 1.47 per cent. On the other hand, Auto, IT, FMCG, PSU Bank, OMCs, and consumer durables were among the sectoral indices on the NSE that ended with losses of up to 1 per cent.