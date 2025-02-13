Vespa launches new scooters in India: Details

Mumbai: Vespa, the Italian scooter manufacturer, has launched a range of new scooters in the Indian markets. Vespa has also introduced the special edition Vespa Qala, inspired by the celebratory motifs of Mehendi. The new design and launch lineup includes – Vespa 125, Vespa S 125, Vespa 150, Vespa 150 S, Qala 125, Vespa Tech 125, Vespa S Tech 125, Vespa Qala 150, Vespa Tech 150, and Vespa S Tech 150. Apart from these, Vespa has also introduced a specially-tinted Vespa S Oro.

‘Vespa has always been more than just a mode of transport since its inception. It’s a cultural icon, a symbol of self-expression for many generations, and an inspiration for artists and creators. Every decade the Vespa has undergone evolution attracting newer enthusiasts for the brand,’ said Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

The Vespa and the Vespa S get subtle design changes. The Vespa portfolio has seven new colours, whereas the Vespa S has eight new colours and dual-tone schemes available now. Vespa has also crafted a special variant- Vespa S Oro, which has a gold tint. The Vespa 125 is priced at Rs 1,32,500 (ex-showroom). At the same time, the Vespa S 125 is available at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Vespa Tech and the Vespa S Tech are the brand’s new variants introduced in India. The lineup includes tech like keyless ignition, TFT Smart Dash, Bluetooth, and navigation. The brand has also introduced the special edition Vespa Qala, inspired by the celebratory motifs of Mehendi. The prices of the Vespa Tech 125 start from Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom), and that of the S Tech 125 start from Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).